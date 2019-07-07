Sound Off Sound Off for July 7, 2019

Have courtesy

Fireworks from venues licensed to put on displays on the Fourth are wonderful. Fireworks by individuals within the city limits are not — not to mention illegal! When did the Fourh of July turn into the fourth through the seventh of July? Many veterans, elderly, children, PTSD sufferers, pets, are traumatized for days by illegally fired fireworks within the city limits. Please have some compassion and courtesy for your neighbors.

Not so meaty

I agree with our state. You should not use the word meat or a type of meat to sell your meatless product. Meatless “meat” balls is like saying cottonless “cotton” shirts. You wouldn’t get away with that, it would fall under the laws of fraudulent advertising. Call it what it is, meatless veggie balls, meat-alternative veggie breakfast strips, etc.

Air sign

On my morning walk on the beach, I passed a woman and a young boy. I heard the boy ask, “why is there blue algae in the water?” The woman said, “because people in the country insist on putting pollution in the air.” I had the urge to stop and give them the actual reason — fresh water from the spillway opening. But, I thought there was probably political motivation behind her answer, so I just walked on.

Show of power

The disasters happening because of the spillway prove that our Mississippi senators and representatives have no power to remedy this situation.

More penalties?

I could stop the homeless problem in three days. Make it against the law to feed them or give them a handout. First offense three days in jail, second offense nine days in jail, third offense six months in jail.

Holiday traffic

The truck industry will not like this, but in Europe and Australia big trucks are not allowed to operate on weekends. Why not pass a law that 18-wheelers are forbidden to operate on July 3 and July 4. Give the drivers a break as well if necessary, the company can make up the disruption to the drivers.

Blatant

Please stop blatantly running red lights. You are being extremely impatient, selfish and are causing unnecessary deadly accidents.

Work to live

Do you all know that the minimum wage in Mississippi has not changed in 10 years? Meanwhile all expenses have gone up. You should be ashamed of voting these politicians in who aren’t making raising the rate a priority! Could you live off of $7.25 an hour? Help fellow Mississipians prosper! Make a stand.

Thieves

What kind of pitiful person hops the fence of an elderly man’s property and then steals all his blueberries off his bushes? A pitiful person in Vancleave.

