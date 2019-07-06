Sound Off Sound Off for July 6, 2019

Overkill?

Seems to me MDEQ just shut down our waters as overkill instead of allowing us to read the signs and then decide if we wish to swim at our own risk. These beach closures have damaged our tourist industry just when things were going great.

More penalties

Today’s Sun Herald had an article from the Chicago Tribune editorial board “Help Feds Stop Robocalls but no solutions.” I have one, the Federal Trade Commission has the capability to trace calls, the public does not. Congress should pass a law with a fine of $10,000 dollars and no less than then two years in prison. That will eliminate the calls.

No casino

We do not want to look like Alabama and Florida coasts. No more building south of U.S. 90!

Early riser

Granted, everyone knows its the Fourth of July when there are mortar rounds going off in North Belaire area of Orange Grove. Have some respect for your neighbors. Some of us have to go to work early and it does not help that you are still shooting off the mortars at 1 a.m. Please have the common courtesy to shut it down by 10 p.m. Thank you from someone who gets up at 5 a.m. for work!

Karma is coming

Why are people so rude and and think only about themselves? Why do they think the law does not apply to them? They have a attitude of “I will do what I want, when I want and if you don’t like it that’s your problem.” I am speaking about people who shoot off their loud fireworks within the city limits of Gulfport in neighborhoods where there are elderly people, sick people, sleeping babies, freaked out animals, etc. Hope my neighbors enjoyed disturbing me as I am mourning the loss of my brother and was trying to rest. It caused my little dog to stress out also which didn’t help me.

Barriers

If anyone has tried to contact their senator or representative lately, they would find it almost impossible to send an email. You have to fill out a very long form, including a zip + 4 zip code and all of your personal information. How many people use a zip + 4? You have to then take time to look it up. I believe they intentionally make it hard because they don’t want to hear from their constituents. They also have places asking you to check if you want a reply and put you on an email list, which they do even if you don’t check it. There should be a law required to make it easier to contact your legislators.

Priority catch

Do you think Louisiana will open the Morganza Spillway now that crawfish season is winding down? I don’t think so. They don’t want the polluted waters harming next year’s harvest.

