Sound Off Sound Off for July 5, 2019

Firm stand

That's it. I see where Nike canceled the shoe with the Betsy Ross flag on it because Colin Kaepernick complained about it. I will never purchase or wear anything with the Nike logo on it.

Stopped caring?

Why did Republicans stop caring about our debt as soon as Trump got elected?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Where did it go?

Hey Biloxi, hear you’re trying to figure out where to get money to restore the Saenger Theatre to its glory. Let’s think back to when you guys so desperately wanted to allow casino gaming. What were those promises about how much money would be available to help schools and fix things in the city? What did ya’ll do with the money?

Close them down?

Every week we read about some local restaurants receiving a "C" rating during inspections. Does the management of these restaurants not know that they have insect or rodent infestation prior to the inspection? Maybe it is time to close the offending restaurants down after a second offense.

Some math

Just how much is $4.5 billion that is going to the border? A round number would be like giving $44,183 out to 101,850 people. Which is the entire population of Gulfport and Biloxi combined. Oh yeah, who’s paying that bill? Working taxpayers.

Money question

The philanthropist Eli Broad said he and others could afford to pay more taxes. I wonder what his two Fortune 500 companies pay their workers. Wonder if they give free insurance, education money, reimburse for taxes paid, bonuses and any other thing that would directly impact workers. The government doesn’t always spend money the way it is needed.

Who can pay?

I’d like to ask the question in a national referendum on how much money people would like to pay a month on expenses for immigration, i.e. housing, health care, education and legal fees. Or, what percentage of their pay are they willing to be taxed on a monthly or yearly basis? Or we could let everyone in favor of open borders foot the bill.

Make plans

MDOT is expected to begin road work on U.S. 90 in Biloxi shortly. The city needs to take action now to make completion of maintenance work on Irish Hill Drive their No. 1 priority in an effort to alleviate the gridlock that will follow.

Get educated

I just read a guest column by Lloyd Marcus. He apparently has never received any information about Donald Trump except from Fox News. His article is embarrassing by its lack of knowledge of the facts about Donald Trump and the Democratic Party.

The end?

The Supreme Court decision allowing partisan gerrymandering ends our democracy as we know it.