Sound Off Sound Off for July 4, 2019

Way to go

Kudos to the president for wanting to celebrate our great country’s Independence Day. Hurrah for the red, white and blue.

Possible trip

Perhaps it would be nice to fly the children being held in detention to Washington for the July 4 festivities. I bet they would love a parade.

A question

Makes you wonder why the city of Biloxi would allow the sale of fireworks in the city limits knowing that it is against the law to use them in the city of Biloxi. If you can’t use them in the city, why allow their sale?

Fix it now

Would someone please fix the dips on Mississippi 67 and Tradition Parkway. I don’t know what people are waiting on.

Making promises

I’m tired of listening to candidates making campaign promises in exchange for my vote and neglecting to mention they intend raise my taxes if they get elected. As treasurer and lieutenant governor, Tate Reeves has a proven conservative track record of being smart with my money. He is not afraid to make some people upset when he tells them no, but it’s the right thing to do. He has my vote.