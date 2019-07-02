Sound Off Sound Off for July 3, 2019

Clean it up

Ahhh, I get it. Must be election time. Highways mowed. Or is it because re-election signs need to be placed and otherwise grass is too high for names to be read. Now if someone in Jackson County would get the idea to clean their highways perhaps the Coast could look welcoming for tourists.

Typical response

With Nike headquartered Beaverton, Oregon, what can you expect on how they reacted to the demand of goofy Kaepernick?

Anti-environment

Television commercials are so anti-environment. Spend. Consume. Pollute.

Saving money

How about we just open the border and give everyone that crosses a check for $5,000 with the $4.5 billion? Then we can get rid of ICE and the border patrol. Would make more sense and save taxpayers money?

Some advice

Tate Reeves, if you want the Coastal votes, you best get busy making sure sure the Mississippi river flows its natural course and not into the Sound. This goes for all others running for office.

State of America

You can say you held your nose and voted for the “lesser of two evils,” or that you only voted for Trump because you knew he’d further the policies with which you agreed, even if you found him personally detestable. But when you and all of the other Trump voters submitted your ballot, you weren’t just selecting your preferred presidential candidate. You were selecting what America was. And it is nothing like the America I grew up believing in.

Not surprising

Saw a Sound Off that stated none of the Democrat candidates mentioned balancing the budget. Well in case no one noticed our last president actually was lowering the debt and this current president has pushed the debt to the highest amount that its ever been. Not surprising for a man that has bankrupted most every business he has ever had.

Failing the kids

I recall being taught about mortgages, taxes, balancing a check book, and many other common sense things in school in the 1980s. It seems like schools are failing kids these days. Why aren't kids being taught simple tasks along with learning that going into debt is a bad thing. Teach them that if you don't have the money for something, don't buy it. They had dentists come in and even show us proper teeth cleaning. Kids are too coddled these days. For the parent who wonders why their kid still lives at home, take stock in what life skills you taught them. Is it your fault?

Pay it back

People should have to pay their own student loans back. Why should the taxpayers be required to pay for some ones else's education?