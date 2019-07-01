Sound Off Sound Off for July 2, 2019

Vote them out

I have decided that I will not vote for any incumbents. We need fresh faces and new ideas.

Degree needed

Shouldn’t all colleges offer a degree in “ethics and public policy?”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Your responsibility

Parents: It's your responsibility to pay attention to what your kids are doing and deal with them. When they are in a public place, you need to watch them. And don't get mad when a store employee has to say something to them to keep them from destroying their place of business. If you had been doing your job, the employee wouldn't have had to deal with them.

It is time

Since today is July 1, don't you think it might be time to take down those Christmas lights?

Wait

Do not get ahead of yourself on the Hillary story. When all the facts come out regarding the 2016 election get back to us with Hillary's true record.

Pay up

$4.5 billion? A lot could be done with that. But not paying off student loans. Students borrowed the money. Students should repay the money.

Never forget

Never forget Kent State when the government shoved the Vietnam war down our throats and there was no reason we should be there.

No integrity

Politicians are maddeningly hypocritical. If Obama had stepped into North Korea and shook hands with Kim or buddied up to Putin and the Arabian crown prince, Republicans would have been outraged. But Trump does it and it’s OK, even admirable. Of course Democrats do the same kind of thing. Is there no integrity in politics? We voted for those people, but how can we respect them?

Clean it up

Nothing like driving down U.S. 90 in Biloxi and seeing the homeless camp that once was the beautiful Broadwater hotel. Let’s clean it up.

One question

To all those Democratic candidates. Who exactly is going to pay for all that free stuff?

American pride

As we prepare to celebrate the 4th of July, I am at a lost of what Congress is doing. There are men and women that have died for our country in the many wars, past and present. The members of Congress took an oath to protect the citizens and this country. However, today they are more interested in their “political parties” than in protecting our nation. We the citizens must hold our senators and representatives responsible for their lack of action in protecting the border. They must put our veterans and our helpless citizen before others. Where is that good old American pride in the red, white and blue?