Sound Off for July 1, 2019

Not after power

President Trump is not after power. He understands the Constitution. Unlike the Democrats. He is trying to take care of business.

Pay the loans

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could have spent $4.5 billion paying off U.S. student loans instead of using it for illegal immigrants? Hopefully the students will get good jobs to pay off loans and taxes for the relief money. Oh yeah, they will be back next year wanting another $4.5 billion.

Golf carts?

Since when are golf carts street legal in Ocean Springs? I watched one driving down Government for a while. A police car passed it at one point and never did anything about it. Are the rules of the road different in Ocean Springs?

What side?

Just because you say something is true or false does not make it so. History will speak for itself. What side will you tell your descendents you were on?

Learn the truth

Obama’s “recovery” was the longest and least effective since the Great Depression and for the same reason. You can’t spend your way of it. You have to produce your way out of it. If you remember, Obama said our economy is in a “new normal” and that you would have to have a “magic wand” to increase employment. Well, with Trump’s economy, we don’t just have a “new normal, we have a “new booming economy” running on all cylinders. Get your head out of the media sand and learn the truth.

Give him credit

Many say that Trump inherited the “economic recovery” of Obama. Three measures of an economic recovery and growth are increasing GDP, employment, and pay raises. Under Trump’s policies, GDP is above 3 percent, employment at all time highs, and pay is increasing. Trump’s “magic wand” is significant deregulation and tax reduction. Trump is solely responsible for the economic growth, not Obama. If you don’t understand this economic truth, perhaps you can’t handle the truth.

A question

This is about the opening of the spillway. What makes the people in New Orleans any better than our people here?

Passing on him

I won’t be voting for a particular gubernatorial candidate under and circumstances. His blind endorsement of a certain Coast politician a couple of years ago convinced me he’s just playing politics. Nope, he will not get my vote.

Nothing illegal

Hillary Clinton served as first lady of the United States and then was elected a U.S. senator before becoming appointed U.S. Secretary of State. She has earned her place in history. And there’s nothing “illegal” about that.