Sound Off Sound Off for June 30, 2019

Four more years

After watching four hours of debate among the top 20 Democratic contenders, I’m convinced we’ll have four more years of Trump.

Did you notice?

Anyone noticed that not one Democratic candidate has even mentioned that we should balance our federal budget?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Simple call

I cannot think of one good reason for not asking whether a person is a U.S. citizen or not. After all it is a U.S. census for U.S. citizens. Why not just send the census survey around the world? I do not want my tax dollars allocated based on non-citizens.

Baby’s rights

Women should have rights to their bodies: tattoos, piercings, hair colors, etc. But killing a baby in their womb should not be an option, unless it threatens the mother's life. What about the baby's rights? The most basic right, the right to live.

Assigning blame

This is in response to “Just the facts.” When Trump pushes us into another recession, it will be blamed on crooked Hilary, the fake news industry, and the failing New York Times of course.

Real crisis?

There may not be a crisis at the border, but Congress just sent $4.5 billion dollars to fix something.