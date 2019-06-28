Sound Off
Sound Off for June 30, 2019
Four more years
After watching four hours of debate among the top 20 Democratic contenders, I’m convinced we’ll have four more years of Trump.
Did you notice?
Anyone noticed that not one Democratic candidate has even mentioned that we should balance our federal budget?
Simple call
I cannot think of one good reason for not asking whether a person is a U.S. citizen or not. After all it is a U.S. census for U.S. citizens. Why not just send the census survey around the world? I do not want my tax dollars allocated based on non-citizens.
Baby’s rights
Women should have rights to their bodies: tattoos, piercings, hair colors, etc. But killing a baby in their womb should not be an option, unless it threatens the mother's life. What about the baby's rights? The most basic right, the right to live.
Assigning blame
This is in response to “Just the facts.” When Trump pushes us into another recession, it will be blamed on crooked Hilary, the fake news industry, and the failing New York Times of course.
Real crisis?
There may not be a crisis at the border, but Congress just sent $4.5 billion dollars to fix something.
Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com
Comments