Sound Off Sound Off for June 29, 2019

Big winner

In my opinion, the winner of the Democratic debates is Donald Trump.

Debate takeaways

As a Republican voter, I watched the debates with great interest. We found out that Democrats now acknowledge that the crisis at the border is real and not a manufactured story as stated by Trump six months ago. We also learned that, if elected, the Democrats will release illegal immigrants at the border and will make all crossings at our border not a crime. An additional bonus will be that health care will be free to illegals. The masks are off and it is now a race for the border.

Fix the lights

Come on Gulfport! For crying out loud, synchronize the traffic lights already. I constantly sit at your intersections with absolutely no traffic in the north/south lanes and wait for a green light, only to be repeated at the next intersection.

More space

I think the Sun Herald should allow more space for Sound Off. I found no reason why my Sound Off submitted two days ago should not have been printed. I’m sure others feel the same way.

Sadly mistaken

Anyone that thinks Obama lead us out of the recession is sadly mistaken. Our free market economy corrected the situation. Remember, Obama said the economic down-slide results were the “new normal.” His words, not revisionists. Obama pushed for greater state control over our lives to include the debacle that is Obamacare. Obama believed in the redistribution of wealth and not only believed in minimum wages but also maximum wages. All government controlled. If it looks like a socialist, walks like a socialist, guess what?

Are you kidding?

$4.5 billion dollars to aid illegal immigrants? Are you kidding? This does nothing to solve the issue of illegals. The problem continues and gets worse. How about pairing up the children with the parents and escort them to the boarder and apply the money to the wall to help prevent this atrocity.

Truly amazed

I am truly amazed. Asking a resident’s citizenship on our Census form should not be a Constitutional issue involving lawyers and judges. It is common sense to get a good idea on who we are counting. I understand the political implications of the raw numbers. The more people, the more representatives a particular state gets to send to Congress. However, having said that, a state should not be rewarded for providing sanctuary to people who violate our laws and enter our country illegally. Moreover, I do not believe they should be immediately provided Constitutional protection. Thomas Jefferson feared the judiciary would be a danger to our republic. Notice I wrote republic, not democracy.