Sound Off Sound Off for June 27, 2019

Vote them out

Citizens of Gulfport your infrastructure is failing. Roads, water and sewer systems are old and need replacing. The officials only care about tourist dollars and their pay. Vote them out.

Bad impression

If I were a visitor to Biloxi and stopped at Lighthouse Park, I would move on to the next town. The smell of urine permeates the parking lot, and litter and cigarette butts are everywhere. The landscaping is in bad shape. The lighthouse is the trademark of Biloxi. What does this say for our brand? Someone should clean up every day to make sure our visitors’ impressions are positive.

Just the facts

Maybe when revisiting history one should take off the blinders and review facts instead of fiction. Obama inherited the recession and over his term pulled us out with his policies. His bailout of the car industry saved them and the rise of the Dow Jones. He was no socialist. That is the word the extreme right throws around when they can not explain something. Trump is still riding the economic wave he inherited. Who will get the blame when Trump pushes us into another recession?

Great courage?

I don’t understand how having an opinion qualifies as “great courage.” I also find it hard to believe that of the six printed opinions, there wasn’t a pro-heartbeat bill among them. This is an incredible difficult subject to talk about and with good reason. I have never felt like I have a right to tell a woman what she can do with her body. But what about the baby?

Rule of law

Donald Trump follows open defiance of any law he doesn’t like which is being allowed by a spineless GOP led Senate. He will defy the Senate and show everyone that he is allowed to be above the law and rules of our country. The GOP will be known and remembered as the party that turned its back on the rule of law.

Good luck

You have to admire those that venture into the food services sector. Sadly, 70 percent of those that make it past year one will close their operation within 36 to 60 months. The 13 new Coast restaurants recently featured as front page news will need all the support they can get to get to the magic five-year mark. Good luck folks and God bless you.

Getting worse

How do we let the spillway stay open for 76 days? With the southern winds, it will only get worse.

Stop it

Governments sleep while the Bonnie Carrie Spillway dumps trillions of gallons of toxic runoff water into the gulf daily. The MDEQ just issued a warning of blue green algae in the beach waters in Hancock County. This is the inevitable beginning of a likely dead zone for the entire Mississippi Sound. Stop the spillway before it’s too late.