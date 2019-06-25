Sound Off Sound Off for June 26, 2019

Nice job

Kudos to the Biloxi workers who realized that some trees by the west side of the Popp’s Ferry bridge were starting to encroach on the roadway and trimmed them before they became a problem.

Making money

Late last year someone was complaining about how much of a beating their 401K was taking and Trump was to blame for their large losses. How’s that 401K doing now?

Amazing record

The "intelligent president" writer is correct in that Obama is an intelligent man, but incorrect in that Obama brought us out of a recession. Obama told Americans that we would have to live in the new normal. Obama said there was no magic wand to change the American economy. Well, Trump found the wand with his new economic policies. If you are unaware of Trump's amazing economic record, you need to switch to a more reliable source of news.

Quick work

We've had need to go to an ER twice this year and I must say Memorial has an outstanding ER staff. We have always been treated quickly, compassionately and efficiently. This morning, Dr. Chris and his crew had me out in 30 minutes.

No more crisis

House Democrats want passage of a $4.6 billion bill to relieve the “humanitarian crisis” at the border but in every way possible stymie any effort to stop the flood of illegal immigrants. That’s policy insanity birthed by politics. Shut off the faucet with a wall, strict enforcement controls and eliminate all incentives, such as sanctuary cities, free health care and so on. Voila. No more crisis.

Secular nation

No. The USA is not a Christian nation and never has been. It's a secular nation. That's why the First Amendment says, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion." We have the right to practice our own religions without interference from others, including the government.

Numbers check

I keep seeing Trump voters on Sound Off continually saying they are half the population. Fact check: There were 3 million more votes for Hillary than for Trump. He won by the electoral vote only which does not represent half the population.

No ethics

I see where a Trump-basher thinks Republicans have no ethics, no honor and no truth because of supporting the president. Given the limits of the opinion I would say the same description applies better to the Clintons, Biden, Booker, Harris, Sanders and the list goes on. Twenty-four Democrats are running for president and they all support destroying unborn lives, raising taxes, appeasing Iran and paying foreigners not to work while illegally in the USA.