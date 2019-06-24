Sound Off Sound Off for June 25, 2019

Is it legal?

Is it legal for children to drive golf carts on roads in Jackson County?

Great courage

What great courage the six individuals displayed in their discussion of the abortion bill recently passed by the Mississippi Legislature. I think they are very representative of feelings of most Mississippians and I say that as a member of a large protestant church and a conservative. In short, a woman should have complete control of her body. Absolutely no politicians should be making decisions for her. Another way to put it is that I do not want any politician telling me I can't have a vasectomy because it may terminate a life from occurring.

Revisiting history

Anyone who thinks Obama led the U.S. out of the 2008 recession needs to revisit history. Obama was and remains a socialist. Good economies work against socialists. U.S. greatness comes from capitalism. Capitalists, or better, the free-market system is what provided the recovery from the last recession. Not Obama. Obama was the most under-performing president since Carter. In case you have not noticed, Trump is making America great again.

Safety hazard

Let’s invite thousands of tourists to Biloxi and when they get here put up ugly, obstructive and dangerous orange cones that destroy the beauty and aesthetic quality of the beach drive. The cones are a safety hazard as well. No more cones please.

Traffic woes

Thanks for dropping the ball on the traffic situation while Scrapin the Coast was here. I have in all my years on the Coast never seen such a mess made of the traffic flow. Even all the back streets and short cuts were jammed and we had a huge traffic jam in the Biloxi Cemetery when traffic could not go down Irish Hill. One huge mess. Took me almost two and a half hours to make a 25-minute drive. Hope you do better with Cruisin’.

Be careful

I had already decided not to vote for a particular candidate when he decided, years ago, to endorse some local politicians. Now that the governor has endorsed him also, it makes my decision even easier. Be careful who you have endorsing you, it may just backfire on you.

Free will

"It's God's will" and "It's in God's hands" are total cop-outs. God gave us free will and the ability to think for a reason. And that reason is to be able to make our own decisions, good or bad. As my father used to say "God will give you as many kids as you want, he won't raise them for you."

Look around

Hate to hear someone was driving to Mobile and Slidell to find a good grocery store. There is a Rouses in Ocean Springs. Also a Winn Dixie in D’Iberville.