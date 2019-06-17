Sound Off Sound Off for June 18, 2019

Funny sign

I keep seeing the funniest signs on U.S. 49 near Walmart. It reads, “50mph, strictly enforce.”

More parking

The Coast needs to invest in more parking bays along the beach. I was driving from Gulfport to Biloxi nothing that all bays were full with car tags from Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, among other states. Apparently Mississippi is doing something right to attract these visitors.

You will pay

Democratic presidential candidates want to eliminate the tax cut corporations receive under Trump’s tax act. Remember corporations don’t pay taxes. It is their customers like you and me who buy their goods and services. Increase their taxes and our cost goes up.

Question authority

Message to young people: Don’t be so gullible. Question authority.

Recession coming?

So now the loud commander in chief is making empty threats that if he is not re-elected in 2020 we will have a market crash with the likes of which we have never seen before. Sounds to me like he is trying to scare us with propaganda. This is not normal. Top economists are actually worried that Trump is heading us toward a recession like the one Bush put us in.

Fix it up

I'm a Boston transplant who has never been to an event at the Saenger Theater. I saw a piece on WLOX this morning regarding renovations of the theater and would like to add my voice to those who would like to see a venue for live drama, music, opera, etc. in the soon to be revitalized downtown area. There are too few cultural events taking place in Biloxi these days and perhaps the addition of an inviting location will help draw attendance to the planned restaurants and stores in the downtown area.

Think about it

You say, “I’m going to make them pay.” Who do you think pays for the expenses that a company incurs? When you sign up for paperless billing, you can choose to reconcile your statement using the electronic images and use no paper at all, yours or theirs. If you use theirs, you are paying for it. If you choose to print your bill, there can be paper savings. One example is a company we use whose bill is consistently 3 to 4 pages. If I print the bill myself, I print a single page that contains all of the pertinent information and none of the legal repetition. Then, when their next bill comes, I print it on the back of the previous bill. Reduction in paper use: 400 percent.

Wise decision?

It seems the millions of dollars awarded from BP have been wasted on restoration projects that now have been destroyed by opening the spillway. A check to every homeowner would have been a much wiser decision.