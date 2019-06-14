Sound Off
Sound Off for June 16, 2019
Coast oystermen expect the worst from Bonnet Carre release
Fix it now
I am tired of all the horrendous road conditions in Biloxi. It’s crazy to wait 40 minutes in traffic and see two people working
One question
After the attorney general sues the Corps of Engineers for the spillway opening to ease flooding in the Mississippi valley, will he sue Florida or NOAA for not deterring hurricanes from hitting the Mississippi Coast?
Basic business
West Biloxi did have a good grocery store: Winn-Dixie. But the city let Walmart snuff them out. A grocery store has to have customers to stay open. Otherwise the stock will go bad on the shelves.
Ethics laws
First, there was denial of any collusion. This was found to be true. Next, no obstruction because there was no collusion. So why the need for all the hiding of documents, blocking testimonies and misleading statements? Now, we are lead to believe that collusion is not even a crime. Foreign governments can, without due process, interact with government officials. Looks like we are going to need a lot of ethics laws passed. Otherwise, we are going to be robbed blind by our elected officials.
Took too long
Why did it take four months for our elected officials to notice that opening the Bonnie Carrie Spillway would allow contaminated flood waters into the Gulf at 1.25 million cubic feet per second, and would likely cause sea life devastation? That’s a no-brainer. It breaks my heart to witness the destruction of the Mississippi Sound.
His ears only
Mr. Trump seems to think information concerning our country he receives is for his ears only. This is a democracy right? At the least, security advisors should be notified. All talks should be in the best interest of the U.S.
