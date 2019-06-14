Sound Off Sound Off for June 16, 2019

Coast oystermen expect the worst from Bonnet Carre release The 2016 release of flood waters from the Bonnet Carre spillway has Coast oystermen fearing devastation of oysters in the Mississippi Sound. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 2016 release of flood waters from the Bonnet Carre spillway has Coast oystermen fearing devastation of oysters in the Mississippi Sound.

Fix it now

I am tired of all the horrendous road conditions in Biloxi. It’s crazy to wait 40 minutes in traffic and see two people working

One question

After the attorney general sues the Corps of Engineers for the spillway opening to ease flooding in the Mississippi valley, will he sue Florida or NOAA for not deterring hurricanes from hitting the Mississippi Coast?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Basic business

West Biloxi did have a good grocery store: Winn-Dixie. But the city let Walmart snuff them out. A grocery store has to have customers to stay open. Otherwise the stock will go bad on the shelves.

Ethics laws

First, there was denial of any collusion. This was found to be true. Next, no obstruction because there was no collusion. So why the need for all the hiding of documents, blocking testimonies and misleading statements? Now, we are lead to believe that collusion is not even a crime. Foreign governments can, without due process, interact with government officials. Looks like we are going to need a lot of ethics laws passed. Otherwise, we are going to be robbed blind by our elected officials.

Took too long

Why did it take four months for our elected officials to notice that opening the Bonnie Carrie Spillway would allow contaminated flood waters into the Gulf at 1.25 million cubic feet per second, and would likely cause sea life devastation? That’s a no-brainer. It breaks my heart to witness the destruction of the Mississippi Sound.

His ears only

Mr. Trump seems to think information concerning our country he receives is for his ears only. This is a democracy right? At the least, security advisors should be notified. All talks should be in the best interest of the U.S.