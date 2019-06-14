Sound Off Sound Off for June 15, 2019

Bad call

Bad decision by the Southeastern Conference to allow sales of beer and wine at sporting events. Who needs 60,000 to 80,000 people hitting the highways after ball games who have been drinking? It is bad enough now just with those sneaking booze into games. Are the schools going to be held responsible for injuries or death in accidents caused by drunk drivers?

Please explain

Can someone please explain what is wrong with the census asking if you are a citizen?

Reactionary moves

It’s amazing that we only react after there’s a problem. Don’t we realize that saltwater fish won’t live in freshwater? Why isn’t the salinity checked before the water is released?

Freaking out

The Russians are laughing at us because the Democrats are doing exactly what they wanted —freaking out over nothing.

Not safe

Last Sunday I saw a man bicycling in Bayou View on the streets and sidewalks with a very young baby on his back. Neither had any type helmet or protection. Please think of all the things that could go wrong for the sake of that poor child.

Guns don’t kill

If guns kill people, then pencils misspell words, cars make people drive drunk and spoons make people fat. Enough said.

Bad smell

Sure would be great if Biloxi and D’Iberville would install a “scent mister system” like Pascagoula has. There are several locations in Biloxi that the smell could be greatly improved upon.

Drain the swamp

When the gaming regulator’s staff members and the casinos they regulate get together and say we need to limit casinos, then we need to clean out both houses. Casino limits will cause gaming taxes to increase, drive away customers and put an end to a growing gaming destination. Drain the swamp.

Innocent man?

I too wonder when the politicians will grow up and act like adults. But not the Democrats, the Republicans. They have stood idly by for over three years while this president has called people juvenile names, says he is innocent but his done everything he can to keep Robert Mueller and others from testifying before Congress. Those are not the actions of an innocent person.

Great move

Kudos to WLOX for playing an awesome national anthem video every morning at 5 a.m. A truly great way to start our day in the land of the free and home of the brave. May God bless America.

Missing Dad

I wish all dad’s out there a well deserved happy Father’s Day. My dear dad has been gone two years now and I miss him dearly.