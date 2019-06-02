Sound Off Sound Off for June 2, 1019

Yawn

I will not be watching “Jeopardy” until that person is beat and they go back to the five-day week. It is a wonderful game but boring now. A few of neighbors not watching either.

Theory

I guess it’s true what Einstein (supposedly) said. “Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity. And I’m not so sure about the first one.” The politicians in D.C. seem determined to prove the second one.

Golden goose?

So the Coast casinos (the regulated) and state regulators want a moratorium on new casino licenses? Be careful what your ask for. Great idea if you want to kill the goose that lays the golden eggs.

New taxes?

Gaming tax increases that have been defeated in the Legislature for decades, but will become a reality if casino operators are able to shut down new casino development in communities that want it such as Long Beach, D’Iberville and on the Mississippi River.

Thanks a lot

Thank you the city of Moss Point and the mayor. You make all the Mississippi coast cities look like a shining light on the hill. Murders then taxes, murders then let’s try taxing our citizens again.

