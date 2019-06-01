Sound Off Sound Off for June 1, 2019

Better welcome

I totally agree with “Not Cutting it,” and think about that every time I take the Cedar Lake exit to get to the beach. For the life of me I can understand why that interchange, both sides of Popps Ferry Bridge and under the I-110 overpass that connects to the beach, isn’t pristine. All our entries to our beautiful beach are cringe-worthy.

Less partisan?

Thad Cochran was willing to do what was good for the nation. Wish Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham could be so good.

Are you kidding me?

A political forum at a public Gulfport park that charges $5 to get in? How could these candidates think this was a good idea?

Thanks

Thank you for the new yellow lines and reflectors on East Wortham.

Open the spillway

The Mississippi River is near the crest of the levy at Baton Rouge — a little more and LSU will be lost to the impending flood.

Cowan Road trees

A car took out the row of trees — the car flipped several times on the median, taking out some 40 feet of new trees.

Send comments to soundoff@sunherald.com.