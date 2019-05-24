Sound Off Sound Off for May 26, 2019

Thanks for sharing

It was humorous seeing the video of Gulfport Chief Leonard Papania chasing after the alligator with the shopping cart in front of Walmart. Seems like there is never a dull moment in the chief’s life. Thanks for sharing.

Get it fixed

Mississippi 57 was a hurricane evacuation route. This is now the second hurricane season that the route has been closed due to a bridge being out. Why isn’t this a concern for it to be repaired and get that evacuation route reopened?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Almost certain

I am almost certain "we don’t like Trump because he beat us" is grounds for impeachment.

Hidden meaning?

The Mueller report has been available to everyone for a long time now. The Democrats have read it, their lawyers have read it, everyone in the country with a desire to read it has read it. Heck, they even read it on the House floor. Yet not one single person has been able to argue there was any collusion or obstruction. Tell you anything?

Not transparent

I’m the most transparent president ever. Yeah, you’re so transparent we can see right through the bull.

A reminder

Just a reminder that Hillary Clinton deleted over 33,000 emails on a private server, as Secretary of State, after receiving a Congressional subpoena. And now, Nancy Pelosi is accusing Trump of a coverup of a collusion charge which was found to be baseless. You cannot make this stuff up.

Why change?

The car tags were a lot cheaper and easier to read when they were black and white and made by prisoners. What made that change? Seems it was a win win. Don't think tourists come because they like to look at our tag. Someone is making money is behind this.

The truth

You can spin it however you want, but Trump is your president. And Clinton is not.