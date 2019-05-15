Sound Off
Sound Off for May 16, 2019
More road construction coming to the Coast
Fun ride
So glad to see U.S. 90 being paved. It’s so nice to drive down the highway about sunset and see the beach.
No monopoly
Second Street does not have a monopoly of speeders cutting through their neighborhood
Resumes needed
When will all candidates for elective offices be required to list their complete resumes, including job experiences, education, training, and all qualifications? Currently candidate advertsements show who has the relatives and no mention of addressing chronic problems affecting our quality of life. Could that be why our state is last in almost every rating category?
Proud of you
Congratulations to Khadeejah Franklin, who was featured on the Sun Herald Monday front page, from an older white male with deep family roots on the Mississippi Coast. Not only was Ms. Franklin her high school valedictorian, she excelled in other school and community activities and has a full ride scholarship to Ole Miss to pursue her neurosurgery aspirations. We are very proud of you.
The reasoning
We have an electoral college so that New York and California don’t get to choose all of our presidents.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments