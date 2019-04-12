Sound Off Sound Off for April 14, 2019

Just ask

To “Not cool,” I can recall the days when one would simply have gone to one’s neighbor to ask the question, “Why on earth do you burn your yard debris?“ How sad that those relationships no longer exist.

One question

If there's nothing to hide, why are they not eager to make the Mueller report public?

Crazy editor

The Sound Off editor runs anti-Trump nonsense for 27 or 28 days of the month. Then he runs a day of pro-Trump Sound Offs. He follows this with all the Sound Offs collected during the month complaining of a liberal Sun Herald. And finally the next day prints a bunch of Sound Offs saying the Sun Herald is balanced because they just saw a day of pro-Trump Sound Offs. Then back to the crazy liberal nonsense. Is this right?

No escape

The “common sense” Sound Off criticizes closing lanes on U.S. 90 for emergency vehicle use. They say emergency vehicles can just go north to Pass Road. Really? Lots of luck finding a street between the east side of the mall and the west side of the coliseum to go north to Pass Road.