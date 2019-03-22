Sound Off for March 22, 2019

Shhh?
If our Coast is a secret, then why are we telling people the secret?
Nip it in the bud
News flash: Members of the “criminal subculture” do not read or watch the news. We called, then reported and met with authorities to report criminal activity. Then see those same people involved in murders,etc. Tell the police to go back to patrolling the neighborhoods and learn who the troublemakers are. Hint: It’s not the ones reporting the noise, the dogs and crimes they observe.
Decibels
Isn’t it great to have a noise ordinance, only to have garbage trucks show up at 5:30 or 6 a.m.?
Nostalgic
As a resident of Biloxi. I’m sick and tired of tourists, traffic and casinos. I miss the old Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Right term
Mr. Ashby Foote hit the nail on the head about “crony capitalism.” I totally agree, “The government shouldn’t be in the business of allocating capital.” I’ll bet the governor and Tate Reeves will spin that.
Proud resident
I had to see it to believe it! Congrats Biloxi, you have finally decided to showcase our amazing, diverse artistic community. I had recently learned the city was scouting for mural locations and honestly I didn’t expect much, wrong! Whomever commissioned this colorful art installation behind the farmers market you are one hell of a visionary. I felt like I was back in Prague or coastal France for a minute! I’m a 33-year-old international wine broker, and I’m always noticing this movement in the most sophisticated of European cities. Cheers! And please consider reviving our point beloved cadet.
No dogs
I am a veterinarian, asking, “Who would take a dog into the smoky environment of a casino?“ Few things could be more unhealthy for our beloved pets. It is unconscionable.
