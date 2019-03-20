Sound Off for March 21, 2019

A brave stand
I salute Roger Wicker's brave stand to disagree with the president. If only his colleagues would now stand up and recognize our government is off the rails with a leader who spends his time watching TV and sending tweets instead of dealing with the challenges we face as a nation and his unique opportunity to make a positive difference in our future.
Get it?
Pickleball is a great sport for all ages and wonderful exercise. It's the real dill.
Unique talents
Two things people are good at while driving, following too close, and driving too slow in the left lane
Is it true?
I have recently come to the conclusion that I am being charged more for my wind insurance simply because I'm not well off. The insurance on a newer more expensive house in the exact same location would be considerably less.
Casino atmosphere
The Coast could use a casino with a Hells Angels-like atmosphere: laid back and wild.
