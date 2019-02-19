Sound Off for Feb. 20, 2019

The cost
How are those electric cars working out ? Actually, great, unless you need a battery replacement. That’s $2,500 plus labor and it takes a trained mechanic to do the job.
Remove guns
I know this won’t happen. But what if we were to quit advertising guns and having them featured in movies and video games killing people? It would be like we did with cigarettes. It would be a start.
Where are you?
This was from news coverage 36 months ago: "TopShip, an affiliate of Edison Chouest Offshore, will locate shipbuilding operations in the Port of Gulfport. The project represents a $68 million company investment and will create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $40,000." Now, where are all the politicians that crowded the stage on the day of the announcement?
Wake up
The belief that the Democrats or liberals all want a socialist society is the biggest bunch of baloney I have ever heard and I am somewhat surprised people fall for it. The use of the word socialism is a scare tactic used by the GOP to keep their base fired up and was used back in the 1950s to scare people to voting their way. I mean programs like social security and Medicare are just a couple that could be considered socialist programs but they are here to help and would create a riot it you try to take them away from us. Come on folks, wake up take notice what our government is doing to us.
Laugh a little
After being trashed numerous times by the Smothers Brothers, LBJ wrote: “It is part of the price of leadership of this great and free nation -- to be the target of clever satirists. They have given the gift of laughter to our people. May we never grow so somber or self-important that we fail to appreciate the humor in our lives."
Haley for president
The best candidate for President is Gov. Haley Barbour. When his name was suggested last election, he was criticized for being a lobbyist. The safety of this great nation cannot be secured in this world of madness without knowing how to "lobby," and Barbour would bring sincerity, respect and accomplishment to the position of president.
Seeking attention
To “Seeing the Light,” I consider myself part of Trump’s base and smart enough not to put much into what Ann Coulter says. She does not “see the light,” she sees the need for attention. All the law enforcement personnel responsible for border patrol agree there is a crisis. Those who say there is not a crisis have not visited the border or talked to law enforcement. They just oppose Trump.
