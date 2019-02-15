Sound Off for Feb. 16, 2019

Deplorable conditions
You obviously have never had a loved one in the Mississippi prison system. Conditions are deplorable. There is no air conditioning, the food is often inedible and small portions. These are only a few problems with Mississippi prisons. There are people in prison who do not belong there.
Showing support
Hillary is over. Trump has not done any of the horrible things you Hillary followers thought. Next election is a few years away and you’ll have your chance then. Until then, how about trying to be positive and support the home team?
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
The environment
A Sound Off reader was wondering why the media is always picking apart everything Trump does or says. It's because his outrageous actions and sayings are what the military would call a "target rich environment."
Scary thoughts
Reading some of these Sound Offs are scary. Some of you are in great need of political pundit TV detox and some political junkie rehab. Face it, the country didn’t fall apart under Obama, and it hasn’t fallen apart under Trump. Just two different people pushing their presidential agenda.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com.
Comments