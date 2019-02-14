Sound Off for Feb. 15, 2019

An answer
Some asked why the wall was not built when Republicans controlled both the House and Senate. We hear that a lot on many issues. So for those of you who don't know how it works, it takes 60 votes to get through the Senate if the opposition wants to block it. The Republican House sent many bills to the Senate that were blocked because Republicans did not number 60.
What matters
Trump needs the wall now to keep his base and be re-elected. He knows that he has protection from being president. No telling what will be turned up in investigations into his dealings. It’s all about money and protecting Trump ... nothing else matters.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Try it
Jesus told us to repent and change, not judge and condemn. Apparently Bill Cosby is using his time to make positive changes in his life. You should try it.
Wrong choice
About 70 years ago, I remember my dad and other men putting on a Minstrel show to benefit Handsboro Elementary School. This was common back then. We realize now that it was wrong. If they ran for public office now, they would be vilified for doing what was commonplace back then.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com.
Comments