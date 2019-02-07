Sound Off for Feb. 8, 2019

Researching candidates
I don’t let a biased political party think for me. I think for myself. I research all candidates and vote for who I think is best for the job, regardless of party.
Picture of carnage
President Trump's inaugural address painted a picture of carnage and every day since his words and deeds have destroyed us from within. His SOTU promises more chaos, shutdowns, and even a war if he doesn't get his wall and the investigations don't stop. I believe him.
Open borders
When the rich and famous tear down their walls and gates around their homes, fire their body guards and enroll their children in public school, they may then lecture us on the safety of open borders.
Moving on
Enough. Saints fans have to move on. To continue makes us sound like the Hilary supporters still carping about an election loss.
Power grab
For Mitch McConnell to call the expansion of voting rights a "power grab" is very telling for how Republicans view democracy in the U.S. — win elections by whatever unscrupulous means necessary.
Not so great
The economy is great and stock market is up, right? My household alone lost $24,000 of retirement money in the fourth quarter of last year. Whomever takes responsibility for that ought to be fired.
Be smart
People with gray, black, tan and brown vehicles are completely invisible in the fog, which is supposed to be around for two weeks, unless you turn your headlights on.
Imaginary world
Looking for an alternate reality? Just turn it on CNN or MSNBC. You will have an entire imaginary world to play in.
Not happening
So you think we need to stop sending Republicans to Washington? Since pretty much the only alternative is a Democrat, I don't see that happening any time soon.
