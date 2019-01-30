Sound Off for Feb. 2, 2019

Not watching
I'm not going to watch the Super Bowl. My cousin is a referee and he already told me who was going to win.
No betting
Thank you to Roger Goodell. I will never place another wager on a NFL game. It is obvious that the winner is decided prior to play. Signed, ex-NFL fan. Hurry up, baseball.
Harsh terms
Don't do the crime if you can't do the time. Prison terms should be harsh and short with the goal of not wanting to go back.
No pampering
Why are we pampering prison inmates? It isn’t cruel to wear stripes. Not like they’re heading to a social event. Prison fashion shouldn’t be a concern. And a little more denial of things free people have just might stop a few return visits.
Safe cities
Strange that some of the safest cities are Brownsville and McAllen, Texas, right on the Mexican border. Very little problems there so not sure that Trump knows what he is talking about, which seems to be par for the course.
Applaud Trump
Put aside your irrational hatred of Trump and applaud him for the resurgence of manufacturing jobs in America. Manufacturing growth will continue if Trump is successful in his negotiation with international trading partners.
Dangerous acts?
I have to wonder which is more dangerous for our country: Trump not reading intelligence briefings and making decisions in total ignorance, or him knowing top secret information and sharing it with the rest of the world in tweets?
Wake-up call
“The United States cannot continue to be the policeman of the world,” Trump said. Meanwhile Putin just keeps on winning. What did those boys talk about in Helsinki? Certainly not ice hockey. Wake up Palazzo, Hyde-Smith and Wicker.
Surprise gift
I have discovered a hidden benefit in Amazon Prime. As you get older and more forgetful getting that strange box at your front door is like having an extra birthday.
