Sound Off for Jan. 29, 2018

His accomplishments
Trump pulled out of the Iran deal, cut taxes and created 4 million new jobs. The economy is booming, gas prices are low, he cut federal regulations, renegotiated unfair trade deals, and curbed the North Korean nuclear threat. Let’s impeach him.
A big heart
President Trump ended the shutdown temporarily because he has a heart. On the other hand, Nancy Pelosi would have let the federal workers suffer for what could be considered “crumbs” in terms of government funding.
Get over it
Pelosi this, Pelosi that. This is all Congressman Palazzo can talk about. Get over it. He didn't fire Pelosi before and he can't do it now.
A waste
The Pro Bowl is a waste. They can’t even get 5,000 people to buy tickets. They should give all the winners $1 million each and the losers nothing to inspire a real game. Or make it a free agent game, or all the worst players who are on the cusp of being cut. Even more fun ... have it after the draft and make it all the new rookies against all the veterans whose job they’re about to take.
Liberal mentality
Gas taxes are meant to be used on traffic-related infrastructure maintenance and construction, safety research, and all else related to motoring down a public roadway. Seems hybrid owners have that crazy liberal mentality that says they’re always perfect so everyone else should pay their tab in life. Your hybrids cause just as much wear and tear on roads.
Difficult task
For 15 to 20 years there have not been fresh ideas with "quality entertainment." The quality is lacking due to recent/current actors, writers and directors. Persons age 35 and younger need to be exposed to the old TV shows and movies to illustrate you can be entertained without a lot of explosions and killings. Getting the younger group to watch such shows may be difficult.
What’s the plan?
How is Trump's fabulous wall going to stop the best drug dealing tunnelers and how will it stop the people coming by boat? Clearly he is not very smart. A wall isn't going to stop that.
Any relationship?
I read with interest in today's Sun Herald that many small hospitals are closing across the country. Their ability to stay afloat is becoming increasingly difficult. I also read in the article that these closings began around 2010. Looking back, I see that Obamacare was passed into law in 2010. What's your take?
What is it?
I get confused. Is the Sun Herald a local media source? Or just another arm of the national left media?
