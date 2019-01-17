Sound Off for Jan. 18, 2019

Time to go
The shutdown ruckus should spell doom for Mitch McConnell, who is tied to Trump and working against the ordinary people who are losing in this mess. Vote him out.
Change the name
I bet if they called it a “recycling fee” or a “green tax” all you hybrid owners would gladly pay.
Love the approach
Loved how the Sun Herald fact checked the governor in a recent article. Shouldn't this be done for all political statements? What he said first, and then checked to see if anything was left out or misconstrued. This is the answer to fake news.
Seems appropriate
Why do hybrid owners feel they don't need to contribute to the upkeep of the roads? If you drive 12,000 miles a year with average mileage of just over 24 miles per gallon, you will pay around $90 a year in gas taxes. The tax seems in range depending on annual mileage and given Mississippi has one of the lowest rates in the U.S. Unless those hybrids have miraculously become hovercraft they are putting wear and tear on the streets like any other car.
Better priorities
Why is Nancy Pelosi so worried about security of Congress during the President's State of Union address and not about the security of the nation’s southern border?
A comparison
Nancy Pelosi calling a border wall "immoral" could be compared to Satan complaining about the room temperature.
Playing chicken
Nancy Pelosi is playing chicken, with disregard to American citizens and furloughed workers, while she is getting paid. The shutdown has already cost more than the $5 billion requested that will decrease illegal immigrants.
Please clarify
When a story says, as one did on A6 of Thursday’s paper, “a canine officer caught him,” it leaves the reader wondering whether the suspect was caught by a human or a dog.
Makes no sense
How can we "say" we support our military and yet let the U.S. Coast Guard go unpaid?
