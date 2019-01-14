Sound Off for Jan. 16, 2018

One plan
I don't use marijuana because it's illegal. I've always thought that marijuana should be treated the same as any other vegetable. You should grow it in your garden, sell your excess and give it to your neighbors like you do with your cucumbers. Forget about taxes, tax it only if it is sold commercially like celery.
Limiting speed
Why can’t we limit 18 wheelers to 55 mph to 60 mph? No advantage to any individual trucking firm, but surely fewer collisions and fewer lost lives. Just drive interstates and experience their speeds to deliver products. Fair to all.
Why so empty?
While on our weekly Sunday breakfast and grocery shopping trip we were surprised and concerned to see the normally packed Waffle House and Walmart were eerily somewhat empty. No doubt another result from Trump’s shutdown. People can’t spend money they don’t have. This shutdown is hurting businesses, also.
Pay question
By the way, what's the status of the president taking pay? When he took office, Trump made a big deal about not taking any pay for his work and there was a big news splash about his donating his pay. Haven't heard a word about it since.
Lucky Saints?
On Sunday I thought I was watching a rerun of a previous game. The Saints were lucky again. But I guess luck is when preparation meets opportunity.
Legal immigration
Our southern border is a porous, dangerous, unsecured mess. The media's continued attempt to push the agenda that there is no crisis is an insult to all clear thinking Americans. We continue to be bombarded with the same pics of little children at the border and no facts in regards to the crime, drugs, disease and strain on our government services illegal immigrants bring to our country. Stop the madness and secure our borders. Legal immigration should be the rule.
Unfair law
The new tax law requiring owners to pay either $50 or $150 just because they drive a hybrid vehicle is unfair and should be repealed. Why should the state of Mississippi punish its citizens for owing hybrids? Before instituting such a tax, hybrid vehicle owners should have been made aware of this law and we could have chosen not to buy hybrid cars, or we could have sold them before the law was passed. Here we were trying to do something good for the environment, only to have our state slap us in our faces. It is unfair and should be deemed unconstitutional.
