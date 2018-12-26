Sound Off for Dec. 28, 2018

Mental clarity
I am beginning to think that politicians are actually insane. From most of the things that they tweet and say, they all need to be locked up in a nice rubber room.
Shine a light
Turn your lights on whenever there’s a doubt. Dawn, dusk, rain, fog, anytime there’s any doubt. It’s not necessarily for your benefit as it is for the benefit of the cars around you. We all need to be able to see one another.
They are a changin’
When the calendar changes, it’s time to contemplate the past, present and future . I can remember waiting in the dark for the newspaper delivery. Lots of local news and general interest features. The newspaper of the present usually stays in the box until the mail is delivered. It contains very few local articles and lots of fillers. The paper of the future means no paper at all; it’ll be digital on your telephone if you have one growing out of your hand. It’s a changing world and it’ll take a fiery storm from the sun to change it back to the past.
I’ll tax the street
To the owner of a hybrid that gets 250+ mpg, please, tell everyone the make and model. I have a 12-year-old Prius. I average 44 mpg. How are you getting 250? If you are for real then you should pay more, but I’ll call you out. A fair tax would be based on vehicle weight not on efficiency. But it’s still a tax and politicians love to tax anything they can. Listen to “Taxman” by the Beatles. Over 50 years old and still accurate.
Missing facts
The AP article, federal authorities miscalculated cost of improved brakes missed a few important facts. The gist of the article is that the trains are carrying heavy crude oil from the Bakken oil patch making them harder to stop and the railroads don’t want to spend the estimated $644 million to install new braking systems. Of course, the Trump administration is to blame. What wasn’t mentioned was that the oil is being transported by rail because the oil pipelines that should have been constructed were opposed by environmentalists even though existing pipelines crisscross the country and handle millions of gallons of product safely every day. In addition, the railroads, particularly Burlington Northern Santa Fe, opposed the construction of pipelines because of the money they make from transporting the oil by rail. BNSF was purchased by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway fund in 2010 for $26.5 billion. Yes, that’s billion. Liberal icon Warren Buffett has profited nicely from the situation.
Look in the mirror
So, do you have an open mind? You say those that are intolerable to other views have closed minds and learn nothing. Do you practice what you preach?
