Sound Off for Dec. 25, 2018

Thank you
My daughter was involved in the six car pile up and I wanted to send out a special thank you to the police, fire, and EMT personnel on the scene. They were compassionate as well as professional and made a really bad situation tolerable. Thank you so much for your kindness.
Priceless gift
Let’s not forget our elderly in nursing homes this holiday season. I bet everyone reading this Sound Off knows someone alone in a nursing facility that probably never gets a visitor. It is not impossible to even have them in your home for a Christmas dinner . Can you imagine the joy you would bring? Instead of focusing on what presents to “buy,” think about the kind of gift that’s priceless.
Pay shutdown
Perhaps all the government shutdowns would stop if, during a shutdown, the president plus the senators and the representatives would not be paid and they would not receive back pay once the shutdown ends either.
Waste
I wish people who want to eliminate taxes would suggest an alternative way to raise revenue. Otherwise it’s a waste of energy and a waste of readers’ time.
