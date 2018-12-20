Sound Off for Dec. 23, 2018

Give it a rest
Do the majority of Sound Offs have to be about Trump, politics, and taxes? This is the holiday season of giving and we should be thinking about what we can do for others. Can you please let Trump rest at least until Christmas is over? I sent a Sound Off suggesting people try to visit those who are alone such as in nursing homes. Of course, it did not get printed but something is always in Sound Off about Trump, politics, and taxes. Give it a rest.
Strange advertising
Talk about complimenting a competitor. I just viewed a commercial for CNN's New Year’s telecast on FOX-TV. I guess they wanted a lot of people to see it.
Who pays?
Forget the Border bonds. All that will do will cause undue burdens on the Mississippi citizens. If Donald Trump wants his wall then let him pay for it and spare America the financial burden.
Flimflam game?
Apparently Steven Palazzo has succeeded in fooling some of his constituents again. Bonds will not take the place of taxpayer money paying for the wall. Bonds must eventually be repaid to the bondholder. Guess who makes those payments? The taxpayers. Paying for the wall with bonds is just a flimflam game to fool us into thinking that we are not paying for the wall.
Hatchet job?
Hatchet job on Cindy Hyde Smith? What's the matter? Truth hurts.
One question
Because the city of Ocean Springs told me that it must be addressed with the DMR and the DMR has failed to respond to emails, I was wondering if anyone can tell me why I have to pay for a boat slip in the harbor for my vessel and yet there's a sailboat that is allowed to dock on Front Beach for months at a time?
Some tips
There have been some comments recently in Sound Off of women leaving their purse in the shopping cart. Fortunately, the honest finder turned it in and it was returned to the owner. Ladies, there is a simple solution to this issue: buy a purse with a strap that goes across your body and carry it when shopping. Keep it on your person at all times, even when loading your vehicle. Only carry what's needed. Leave the rest of your belongings either at home or locked in the trunk of your vehicle.
