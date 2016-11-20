Sound Off for Dec. 22, 2018

A truce?
Let's make a New Year's resolution to call a truce on the political front. Trump haters are going to hate and Trump lovers are going to give love. Nothing expressed in the Sound Off is going to change minds or view points. It is a wasted effort. Let's address issues to all members of our Congress to work for all the people and not just their political parties to get the job done.
Thank you
Thank you to the lady who bought me five gallons of gas at the Murphy Express in Gautier. My dog and I safely made it home north of Ocean Springs; I found my wallet at home. I'll follow your suggestion and pay it forward. Thanks.
Ready to fish
I have seen some deep manhole covers in my day, but has anybody noticed the new one at the corner of Beach Boulevard and Beauvoir Road in Biloxi. Fisherman get your nets. I know there has to be mullet in this one.
Slow it down
As someone who lives close to Popp’s Ferry Road, I have to agree with yesterday’s Sound Off about rear-end collisions. There really is a simple solution. Slow down and stop driving so close to the car in front of you. Oh yeah — and stop passing in the turning lane. That way you’ll give everyone a better chance of getting home safely.
Christmas movie?
For the holidays, let's not forget what's most important: if “Die Hard” isn't a Christmas movie then neither is “It's a Wonderful Life.”
