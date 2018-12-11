Sound Off for Dec. 14, 2018

Not that old
Two things: Y’all stop calling Drew Brees old. No. 9 ain’t old. He’s bold and he’s gold. Secondly, I love Christmas music. Grinches, stop complaining that the music starts too early.
Changing my vote
My wife and I are a proud Hybrid vehicle owner. When I read about this bill over two months ago I was outraged. Talk about discrimination. The short of it … neither my wife nor I will be voting for any politician who had their hand in this outrageous tax on us 0.5 percent of the Mississippi population. And I hope the auto industry wakes up and retaliates, too.
Drop the tax
We visit your state every winter for four months and I agree with eliminating the tax on groceries. We live in Iowa, which has no tax on food items only. When I buy a $100 of groceries it would be nice to use that extra “tax” for a couple gallons of milk.
Left wing press
It is too bad the Democrats, and their left wing press, wait until a Republican president is dead to give him the accolades he deserves. They hated him while he was president, just like they hated his son and now President Trump.
