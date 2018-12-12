Sound Off for Dec. 13, 2018

Limited options
Have you noticed grocery shopping on the Mississippi Coast is becoming extremely limited? Soon it will be neighborhood markets only. As for as me and my house ... we are tired of Walmart taking over everything.
Get over it
I understand the complaints about train horns. We hear them too. But those rail lines were there long before people built homes near them. You knew they were there when you bought or built your home. It’s like people who bought near airports and then complain about noise. Get over it or move to the country.
Did not hear
I bet the train tracks were there before you got there and probably before the building was there. If trains had no horns everyone would be complaining they didn't hear it coming.
Childish behavior
So Trump got upset yesterday and threw a tantrum because Congress won't give him several billions of dollars to build the wall. He says he will gladly shut down the government if they don't. Kinda like I will take my toys and go home if you won't let me have my way. Very childish behavior. By the way, what happened to Mexico will pay for it?
Not that old
Two things: Y'all stop calling Drew Brees old. No. 9 ain't old. He's bold and he's gold. Secondly, I love Christmas music. Grinchies, stop complaining that the music starts too early.
Changing my vote
My wife and I are a proud Hybrid vehicle owner. When I read about this bill over two months ago I was outraged. Talk about discrimination. The short of it … neither my wife nor I will be voting for any politician that had their hand in this outrageous tax on us 0.5 percent of the Mississippi population. And I hope the auto industry wakes up and retaliates too.
Drop the tax
We visit your state every winter for four months and I agree with eliminating the tax on groceries. We live in Iowa, which has no tax on food items only. When I buy a $100 of groceries it would be nice to use that extra “tax” for a couple gallons of milk.
Left wing press
It is too bad the Democrats, and their left wing press, wait until a Republican president is dead to give him the accolades he deserves. They hated him while he was president, just like they hated his son and now President Trump.
