Sound Off for Dec. 8, 2018

Turn them off?
The only way to stop robocalls on cell phones is to turn them off when not in use. Do not call lists don’t work and neither does blocking calls because so many numbers can be spoofed. Only recourse is to turn your phones off.
What gives?
Hey CSX, it's bad enough we have to constantly listen to your noise pollution and put up with daily delays. Now your rail crossings are falling into bumpy disrepair, rattling our vehicles to death. What gives?
Traffic volume
A couple of years ago there were two people killed at U.S. 90 and McLaurin in Bay St. Louis. MDOT installed signal lights there. They were not programmed properly for the difference in traffic volume. Last Friday about 5:30 p.m., I actually counted about 30 vehicles stopped on U.S. 90 with zero, that's right, zero cars on McLaurin. Does MDOT have anyone that knows how to program the lights based on the weighted traffic volume?
Please explain
My good wife and I enjoyed a nice meal in Gulfport with the intention of going to the Harbor Lights at Jones Park for the first time. I had reviewed the website and saw there was parking on the south side of U.S. 90. Entered through the 20th Avenue entrance only to come up against a sign turning everyone around stating "event parking north of U.S. 90." Really? Park across the street and walk across U.S. 90? Can someone please explain the parking plan for this event to us foreigners in Biloxi? Needless to say we were very disappointed – and went home.
Tax money
Attention elected Mississippi officials. Since we now have this abundance of money, how about helping your citizens by removing the burden of paying a 7 percent tax on groceries. This is not the 1950s when $10 could feed a family for a week. Casinos, BP, and now a lottery. Where does our tax money go?
Fix the problem
The Mississippi Coast has everything going for it except for the dirty water along our beautiful beaches. Friends from other places reject Mississippi for a vacation because of it. Let's spend money fixing the problem.
Nice work
An engineer or other professional with intelligence must have written the best Sound Off I’ve ever read. “Clean up our Gulf” was brilliant. We need professional know how to make drainage an environmentally healthful asset and not a decorator.
The media
Simply amazing at how the liberal media suddenly fawns over the late President George H.W. Bush. Where were they when he was in office? I vividly remember how vile they were, to include pegging him as a "wimp."
