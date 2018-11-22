Sound Off for Nov. 22, 2018

What’s going on?
What happened to all the rhetoric about the “invasion” along our southern border? And what about the 15,000 troops amassed there? What are they doing? Haven’t heard a word since the elections.
Study history
You think we weren’t in debt under Obama? You may want to study history.
A waste?
Well, here we go again with a waste of money in Gulfport. The number of street lights being installed on the new section of Dedeaux Road is stupid. It is double lights about every 50 feet. What a waste.
Upkeep needed
Our families are customers at a restaurant in Gulfport, but have recently noticed a significant decline with most of the facilities. However, even with all of the discrepancies, they somehow manage an “A” rating, so it makes you wonder how that’s possible. The overall appearance shows signs of aging and lack of upkeep/upgrades, the restrooms require serious attention, and the A/C and heating system need to be fixed. We ate there on the coldest night this season, only to have the A/C blowing throughout the restaurant. My 81-year-old father-in-law’s fingers were literally turning blue.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com.
Comments