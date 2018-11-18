Sound Off for Nov. 18, 2018

Good vibes
I was shopping at a large grocery store on Pass Road in Gulfport and had such a good takeaway, that thought I would share. The employees and customers alike were smiling and most times offered some type of greeting and/or conversation. What came to mind when I left the store was it felt the way it does at Christmastime when all seem to be in a better mood. Maybe that’s what we need when we’re out amongst others — think about it being that beautiful holiday when our Savior was born.
Looking good now
In 2007, USM’s then-president, athletic director, and a few check-writers decided to fire a coach who, with a limited budget and facilities, took on teams from the SEC and other conferences each year, and who managed to produce winning seasons playing schools with unlimited funding. The decision makers decided that 7-5 or 8-4 seasons were just not acceptable. Since that time, even excluding an 0-12 season, USM has averaged less than seven wins per season, and this year will be no different. Those 8-4 seasons are looking pretty good now!
Save the trees
How many Long Beach citizens know or care that many large beautiful Live oaks are being destroyed on north Klondyke Road by a developer?
Light it up
After two pedestrian deaths at the same intersection, maybe the powers that be will finally get better lighting in the area. Too bad problems are dealt with as a reaction rather than being proactive before people are killed.
Oh, stop!
With unemployment at 4.7 percent, the lowest ever, we need to elect more Democrats to put a stop to this.
