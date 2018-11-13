Sound Off for Nov. 13, 2018

Unwanted texts
The Democratic Party of MS has bombarded voters with unwanted text messages on our phones this weekend. How is this possible? I hope they enjoyed the 20 campaign messages I sent back in favor of Republicans. After reading my arguments, perhaps someone will have a change of heart.
Flower panic
Don’t panic about the irises! I have a huge patch of them that I cut down once a year because they get scraggly and full of weeds. They come back every time in just a few weeks and look better and healthier.
Stay classy
World-class convention center to go with our world-class baseball stadium, pristine Gulf waters, theater, gambling casinos, all-you-can-eat buffets, public education systems, empty museums, roads and railroad crossing mountains. We’re classy!
All votes counted
Voting, especially in populous states, is complicated by their trying to accommodate the crowds with early, mail-in, absentee, provisional and overseas ballots. They take time to count. People stood in line for hours to vote. Defend our republic by demanding that every one of their votes be counted.
Not antiques
A very enjoyable veterans parade in Gulfport on Saturday. Great participation from military and schools, locals and out-of-towners. Something that got me was the emcee across the street from the post office three times he referred to the cars riding the older veterans as “antique cars.” I bet that not a one was over 10 years old. A vehicle has to be 25 years old to be considered an antique.
Like being thanked?
Not really. I was on active duty from 1957 until 1979 and was never thanked during that time. That didn’t bother me because I did not expect it and still don’t expect it. I think it is more a millenial thing because they seem to want recognition for everything they do. I think my generation’s attitude was “duty, honor, country” the new attitude is “duty, honor, country and me.”
Is and isn’t
The headline says, “Caring for Vets should be national duty.” Incorrect. Caring for vets is our national duty. Caring for vets should be a major national priority! Sadly, it isn’t.
United?
Hey, fellow Americans. Please remember we are the United States, not the Republican states or Democrat states. Our politicians should be united to continue making our country thrive. More people are working, have money in their pockets, and are living richer than most countries in the world. We need to stand by the president the country elected and quit acting like spoiled children. Enough is enough.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments