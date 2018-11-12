Why, yes!
I agree completely with the writer of “Why Not.” For years I have thought this two-party system we have is destroying this country. They are hurting themselves as well as everyone else. The sooner they self-destruct the better!
Be thankful
I have had a lot of people thank me for my service, but to be really honest I only found a handful that felt genuine. The others were merely lip service. Want to thank me for my service? Call your politician and tell them to fix the VA once and for all. Semper Fi.
Happy to serve
I tried to join the Navy after high school. I was stunned when I failed the hearing test so I went on with my life. A few weeks later the Army came knocking for me to take their physical. I was surprised when I received my draft status as 1A fit for military service. I took that info to the Navy recruiting office and they accepted that physical and I joined the Navy. I stayed in the Navy for 28 years the way I see it is the first four was almost mandatory the rest was purely volunteer. I was proud of my service. It’s nice to be thanked for my service but it’s something I did on my own accord. I have a Veteran hat but I don’t wear it all the time, I was happy I served.
Please continue
To: “Do You Like Being Thanked?” Although I can’t speak for all veterans I can speak for my dad. He is a 91-year-old WWII veteran. He is proud to have served his country and it means the world to him when someone thanks him for his service. In addition, he has also had his meals paid for countless times. As his daughter it makes my heart swell with pride to see how much these things mean to him. So I certainly hope people will continue to honor our military by taking a moment to thank a veteran for their service.
And you’re welcome
When I say thank you to someone I would really like to hear “you’re welcome,” like in the olden days. Saying “no problem” doesn’t seem the same. You’re welcome is more civilized.
Thinking about Dez
Am I the only one thinking that Dez Bryant already had the injury and that’s why he waited so long to sign with a team?
Clean up our Gulf
Maker over to look esthetically pleasing for tourists? Please, those pipes need to be removed so a new drainage system designed to go into pumping stations can guarantee storm water running off of streets and yards are diverted, and not continue to run into the Gulf causing numerous beach advisories warning folks that the bacteria levels are high. Listen, in the stormy rain water you’ll find trash, street oils, lawn chemicals and dog and cat excrement all flowing into the gulf. Let’s clean up our Gulf. And no, we don’t need the razed dazzle of decorative pipe covers.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com.
Comments