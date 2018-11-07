Sound Off for Nov. 8, 2018

Great job
We recently visited Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School to watch the performance of the gifted 6th graders dancing to “Thriller.” There must have been at least 50 of them and they never missed a beat. This is something they do every year. What a great thing for these children. We were very impressed and kudos to the teachers that instructed them.
What happened?
Hey, I thought Steven Palazzo fired Nancy Pelosi years ago. Guess he didn't do as promised. She's back.
Candidates needed
It’s an embarrassment for our area to have so many one candidate elections. When there is no choice, something is amiss.
Get it fixed
A broken tail light is dangerous and illegal. Don’t be irresponsible and put off getting it fixed. Get it fixed today.
Keeping it clean
A big thank you to Mike Espy for airing positive, thought provoking and dignified campaign ads.
Some suggestions
A message to Democrats: Yes. You've gained control of one half of Congress: the House. But only by a slim margin. This isn't a referendum on Trump's policies or a slap in the face of Republicans. First things first: If you make the next two years nothing more than gridlock and never ending investigations, we the people will make sure you go away. We want a government that works for us. Number two: Tone down your rhetoric from your extreme base. You preach about working toward a common good and tout tolerance. Prove it.
A little angry
The Democrats now have control of the House of Representatives. I am not expecting enlightened leadership, and the solving of all of our problems. I am hoping for investigations, indictments, retribution and revenge.
A good showing
Hats off to David Baria for taking on the big money candidate. Quite good showing in a red state.
Good article
The article in paper, "Merkel's refugee policy dealt serious blow to government," should be printed as the only article, front page of the paper, daily until the politicians in our country learn something. It is a shame that this article was not printed months prior to the mid-term elections.
