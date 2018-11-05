Trump’s accomplishments
Since coming into office, President Trump has been cleaning up the mess that was left in his lap. Yes, Republicans added to the deficit for the time being, but don’t forget that President Obama ran up this deficit more than all former presidents combined. Given time Trump’s financial programs will work. Trump has over 300 achievements in this short span of time, of which have been under reported by the biased media.
Traffic delays
I have to drive U.S. 90 in Biloxi twice a day. Going west I get stuck by a light near the Hard Rock, then a hundred yards later stuck at another by the Beau Rivage for at least two light cycles. Finally I weave around construction and get trapped at yet another light by the lighthouse. Am I imagining this nonsense?
