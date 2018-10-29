Sound Off for Oct. 30, 2018

Go vote
Please, everyone get out and vote. But if your candidate loses, let it go. There will be another chance in a couple of years. Better yet, if you think you can do better, run for office yourself next time.
Bring in wildflowers
After driving through Georgia on Interstate 85 recently, I noticed multiple areas of the median filled with wildflowers and I wondered why Mississippi doesn't do that. It's not only beautiful, but cost efficient as it doesn't need mowing.
What did I hear?
I went to the Harrison Central/D'Iberville football game Friday night. Political ads, the same as on TV, hawking the school bond issue were blasted over the public address system over and over and over during the game. In all my years going to games all over the state and southeast, I have never heard a single political ad at a game.
The best thing
The best thing about baseball is … it is over.
Better management
I’m not opposed to helping people that need help, but I am opposed to letting more people into this country and it costing Americans more in taxes and health care. Why do we all think we can take care of more people? Our taxes, health care and social security is in a mess because of our elected officials not knowing how to manage the people we already have here.
Football memories
About 50 years ago I remember all the players wanting a new thing called stickum. It came in spray cans, and in jars of a dull yellow goo. It caught on quick. Every trip to the bench players were spraying and loading up the outside of their socks with the goo. Funniest memory was of the referee placing the ball, and when he lifted his hand the ball came with it. Anyhow, after the second game, all the stickum was gone from the locker room, and our coach informed us anyone caught using it would forfeit the game.
Contradictions
People have random thoughts and say things and sometimes contradict themselves. Maybe they’re just thinking out loud and hashing out details to come to an agreement with everyone.
Time for change?
Our two senators, Wicker and Hyde-Smith, our representative, Palazzo. have kept us at 50th in every bad measurable category in the country. Maybe its time for someone else to try.
Thanks Bob
I want to thank Anthony Neal, aka Bob, for his work keeping our neighborhood free of trash. At first I thought maybe he was being paid by the city. But, after talking to him, he says he is just tired of looking at it. I wish everyone would just pick up the trash in front of their own property.
