Sound Off for Oct. 24, 2018

Send your address
I am a Christian. I don't know if the writer of “what would Jesus do” was a Christian or not. But Jesus would not ask us not to use common sense. Let me ask you, if 20 poor homeless American citizens just showed up at your door, would you invite them in and feed, house and care for them? If so, send in your address and I'm sure you will get a lot of takers.
A big smile
WLOX's Taylor Graham makes me smile at the end of a long day.
Question for Ivanka
Now that Ivanka Trump is coming to Gulfport, maybe someone in the news media can question her about her business dealings with China. Clearly a conflict of interest.
One thought
I’m boycotting the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center.
Paying attention?
If you believe that several thousand Hondurans just suddenly decided to march toward our border right before mid-terms with plenty of reporters in tow, then you have not been paying attention.
Let them in
This is on our Statue of Liberty: "Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!" This is written by Emma Lazarus. Let the caravan of immigrants arrive safely to our land. Welcome to the land of the free. Americans, what if you were in their shoes? Some don't even have shoes, yet they are determined to get here for opportunity.
Huge profits
The oil spill in the Gulf has been leaking millions of barrels into the Gulf of Mexico. Despite this the Trump administration is proposing the largest expansion of leases for the oil and gas industry. All under the rhetoric of more jobs. Sure oil and gas jobs have increased. But at what price? Our food? Trump voters are loyal to him but under his administration corporations are making huge profits without any regard for what comes next.
A little help?
Hey power companies: daylight savings time will be ending soon. Would you please send out a power truck to fix all the street lights that are out? It would help us walkers, runners and bicyclists.
The truth?
If you believe there’s a 10 percent tax cut coming for the middle class as Trump announced, then you must believe in the tooth fairy. He’s massaging the crowds for votes folks. Don’t fall for this.
Breaking the law
If you are passing cars while in the right lane, you are breaking two laws. You are speeding . It is also illegal to pass on the right.
