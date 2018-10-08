Sound Off for Oct. 8: Keep personal information private, please

None of above
Sen. Susan Collins’ speech on the Senate floor in support of Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation shows her decision was based on research, thoughtful reason, adherence to the rule of law, facts, constitutional integrity and principle. The Democrats displayed none of those features.
Personal information should remain private. It seems all of our information is online. We have too much identity theft and too many scammers to want our personal information online.
World laughs
What a laugh. The world is laughing at us. As for USMCA, there are very slight changes. The only real change is the name. But no matter, it is still NAFTA.
Pick up signs
Gun show signs are on our roadsides almost every weekend. However, there is a striking difference between those signs and others, which is that they pick up their gun show signs on Sunday evening or Monday morning consistently. That’s a stark contrast to yard sale signs, “medical” signs, politicians’ and judges’ signs.
Grow up
Switch the parties involved and this pathetic nomination circus would have played out the same way. Until we all start acting like grownups, this country will keep sliding downhill.
Why they automate
Would you like to hear a new lie? Okay. Here it is. Companies are increasingly automating because they can’t find skilled workers.
Cruise control
The most commonly heard question during Cruisin' Week: "Whatcha got in it?" Most commonly heard statement: "I'm (name)," as everyone you meet is your friend.
Power problem
Please keep this in mind when you continue to vote for one particular political party all the time, and one party has all the power: "Power tends to corrupt and absolute power tends to corrupt absolutely." (John Dalberg-Acton)
Cruise along
To Vent, Here are some solutions to not liking CTC. 1. Get a old ride and join in. You will be amazed how much fun it is. 2. Move from the Coast. 3. Stop being such a stick in the mud, take a chill pill and mingle some. Lighten up and enjoy life.
Yes we will
I think Sound Off should make a rule that if a post says "I know you won't print this" it will not be printed. BTW, I know you won't print this. LOL.
