Sound Off for Oct. 4: Making fun of people is not humorous

Opinions welcome
How much longer are you going to print these cry babies that start, “I know this won’t be printed,” in the Sound Off column? It’s amazing all these zealots of ‘fake news’ and critics of the ‘liberal media’ want and demand their First Amendment rights to be printed in a “failing” newspaper!
Taking advantage?
Every year for many years we have been blessed to welcome our Cruisin’ The Coast folks. They bring in a lot of revenue to our coastal counties. We also have folks from not only all over the United States, but other countries as well. What a shame and an embarrassment is that the price of gas has gone up this week because of our cruisers. Shame on all the service stations who chose to take advantage of this occasion.
Crash alert
I wonder how many automobile accidents happened when the practice alert occurred and drivers fumbled for their cellphone to find out what it was all about. May be the cause of one I saw on Highway 49 at that exact time.
Not so fun
Wake up! Making fun of other people is not humorous, it’s disgusting. When the UN audience laughed at President Trump, he liked it so little he claimed they were laughing with him, not at him. But then he turns around and makes fun of others. Everyone must stop this juvenile behavior before we destroy ourselves from the inside out.
Votes lost?
President Trump mocking Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault testimony at the Southaven rally has made it impossible for the three uncommitted Republican Senators to vote for confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Evidence lost
To disregard a bedrock principle of our Constitution puts all at risk. Evidence has to be provided to prove one’s guilt. To let emotions or politics determine guilt puts our sons, brothers, and husbands in a dangerous environment. Punishing Brett Kavanaugh for the sins of others is ungodly. This is not who we are as Americans.
Online record
The Brett Kavanaugh fiasco has given us two things to ponder. Parents must teach their children the responsibility of iPhone use. A threatening, mean, dirty or suggestive text or compromising photo is out there forever. It could cause you problems or embarrassment later in life. The other is to remember you are guilty first and must prove your innocence.
Nothing to do with it
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said the Mississippi people sent her to Washington and she is wrong. The people of Mississippi had nothing to do with it, she was a political appointment of the governor.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments