Sound Off for Oct. 3: When will there be a cure for West Nile?

Please explain
This won’t be printed, but here it is anyway. Why are there more left-wing, Republican office holder comments than conservative views in the Sound Offs, when the majority of the Coast is conservative?
A new way?
Greedy, traditional colleges bilk us and drag us down. With that said, it’s time to give traditional colleges the boot. We’ve got the internet and online booksellers. We’ve got neighbors/classmates we can use as mentors. Why can’t the government offer free, downloadable curriculum and set up convenient testing centers? If we complete the coursework and pass the tests, we can download our government-issued degrees. It would be much cheaper and more within our reach.
Don’t forget pets
Went to downtown Gulfport on Sunday to see the cars and one thing that I saw was very disturbing. There were quite a few people walking their dogs while they were looking at the cars. All of these dogs had their tongues out and were doing a lot of very heavy panting as it was very hot and they were being walked on the hot streets. Also, with all of the people around and the loud noise from the cars, one should assume that this was not any kind of environment for the dogs. I assume some of these owners were just showing off their dogs, but no matter what the reason was, it is something that should not happen.
Cure needed
When are they going to come up with a cure for West Nile? The United States should be able to come up with a cure.
Leftist agenda
The Kavanaugh hearing is another evil tactic in the progressive left’s agenda to defeat President Trump’s policies. They have only hatred of Trump motivating their agenda; they have nothing to offer to make America great again.
Hard to believe
First time I ever heard a president publicly threaten a senator like Trump did. He seems to be saying you vote for my man or I expose you. Really hard to believe.
An insult
I would say the Kavanaugh hearing was a circus but that would be an insult to clowns.
Lawsuit ahead?
The media is quick to speculate about Judge Kavanaugh’s honesty. Is the media ready to go after Dr. Ford in the same way, if the FBI were to determine someone else assaulted her 36 years ago? If this occurs, could the judge sue for defamation of character?
The consequences
He and his wife have an income of $190,000 and a Land Rover and a Mercedes Benz. They may have to sell the cars. Oh, what a shame! If Mr. Walker had not broken the law he would still have a good-paying job.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments