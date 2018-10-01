Sound Off for Oct. 1: There’s a cure for political chaos

Take the cure
The last few days make it abundantly clear that our political system is dying from the fatal disease of party polarization. The only cure may be to cut out the disease entirely and go to nonpartisan elections for all elected offices. I’m certainly no expert, but I believe that would require changes such as firm spending caps so that common folks could compete, multiple and mandatory public debates, and primary elections to arrive at the final slate. The main problem in trying to heal our system: The folks that infected it would have to cure it.
One of us
Bravo for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith with the integrity to confirm what we’ve all known for years. A “huge” majority of claims made by women against men are through confusion and attention seeking. Poor things! Cindy’s one of us.
Not my vote
I think Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith have contacted the Palazzo disease. I’ve emailed them with questions and concerns and all I get back are requests for election donations. Well they’re not getting my money and now they’re not getting my vote.
Take your pick
Who do you think the President can trust more Kim Jong Un or Jeff Flake?
Soon we’ll know
“Defined Tactics” seems to believe that there is no evidence to support the allegations of the women who have accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual improprieties. At this point we don’t know if there is any evidence since the chairman of the Judicial committee has refused up to now to subpoena any witnesses and up to now the president had refused to order an FBI investigation of the allegations. Now that the powers at be have been forced to order an FBI investigation, we will soon learn if there is any evidence supporting the allegations of sexual misconduct on the part of Brett Kavanaugh. Lets stop the partisan bickering and finally get the facts that will settle this once and for all.
Didn’t happen
Israel says the International Atomic Energy Agency was shown evidence that Iran has a secret atomic warehouse containing forbidden atomic material but failed to investigate. Remember President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry assured us that Iran would comply with the agreement they crafted and the IAEA would enforce it. Didn’t happen.
Who’d change?
I would like to know which Democrats would change their votes for confirmation of Judge Brett Cavenaugh to “yes” if an FBI investigation cleared him of the allegations.
Need a lift?
Over 15 million people cited transportation as their primary barrier to voting in the 2016 election. I just learned that Lyft is offering 50 percent off rides to vote on Nov. 6. For information search #TheRidetoVote on social media or go to lft.to/2Pxu0Ck (that’s a zero, not capital o).
Comments