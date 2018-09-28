Sound Off for Sept. 28:

One view
The Sun Herald is at it again. More press coverage for Chris McDaniel than for Cindy Hyde-Smith.
The opposite view
Seems like the Sun Herald, WLOX and WXXV are all in for Cindy Hyde-Smith. That sort of makes me consider Chris McDaniel.
Clean it up
If you drive on the Bay St. Louis bridge you can’t help but notice the trash, grass growing in the cracks, and "road under construction" signs that have been on their side since Tropical Storm Gordon. I hope someone cleans it up before the Cruisers get here.
Defined tactics
The claims of these women are preposterous in too many ways to count, but let’s begin by saying they wouldn’t see the light of day in a criminal court. The Democrats have turned Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation into a Stalin-era Moscow show trial. No evidence, forced confessions and testimony alleging specified acts and all engineered to reach a pre-determined conclusion. That 20 GOP senators pretend to be uncertain in their support demonstrates the tactic works.
Let them cruise
I don't think the cones on U.S. 90 are necessary in this case. The Cruisin’ crowd is well behaved and doesn't cause the problems that other events cause. Let them cruise.
Bring proud
Biloxi just loves them orange cones, so much that they will bring them out at the hint of a gathering. You should be so proud of yourselves.
A funny idea
With all of the accusations of fake news being aimed at the major networks and cable networks, I believe it would be in our best interest to let the Cartoon Network cover all news coming out of Washington.
Some confusion
There seems to be a misconception about the 13th check. This is not "extra money" that the retiree receives. The 13th check is when a retiree chooses to receive his/her cost of living raise in one check at the end of the year instead of it being spread out over 12 months like most people get theirs. Hope this helps!
One view
If you listen to the far left, the only thing wrong with America is white males over 40.
Gets things done
It really does not matter if you hate President Trump. He gets results. You worry about what the world thinks of the U.S. under his administration. I worried about it under Obama’s. Obama would have happily given our sovereignty up to the U.N. on a silver platter. Your disdain does not affect the speed at which he gets things done.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments